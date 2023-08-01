Chatri Sityodtong says that ONE Championship’s U.S. expansion being done with ‘thought and care’

ONE Championship recently confirmed they will return to the United States with four megacards in 2024.

And though combat sports fans were hoping for more on-ground events in the U.S. next year, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong stresses that he’s focused on quality over quantity as the world’s largest martial arts organization continues its expansion in the region.

In an article published by Sports Illustrated on July 31, the ONE head honcho said every move will be executed in a thorough and proper manner to ensure only the best of live martial arts action for its global fanbase.

Sityodtong said:

“We want to expand into the U.S. with quality. That’s why we aren’t doing 12 next year. We’re doing it with thought and care.”

After a successful debut outing in North America – ONE Fight Night 10 in Broomfield, Colorado, this past May – the lifelong martial artist promised to return with more barnburner cards.

While it might be hard for ONE Championship to top a bill like the one they delivered in Colorado, headlined by an epic rubber match between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes, the organization’s roster is filled to the brim with world-class talent that can reproduce similar magic on any other night.

Over the past seven months, these athletes have given fans some statement finishes and nail-biting affairs. At the same time, ONE Championship has enjoyed an eventful year too.

Its weekly offering inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ONE Friday Fights, have been a crowd-pleaser. On the other hand, the monthly ONE Fight Night cards have lit up the circle and the ring.

The organization could even hit the ground running in Qatar as early as this year, following an agreement to bring live events with Media City Qatar this past June.