Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Friday Fights 34 is “the greatest card assembled in the history of Muay Thai”

The hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand has hosted some of the best events in Muay Thai’s rich history.

Next week, on September 22, ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ will house its biggest one yet at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong granted the public’s outcry and pitted two of the best masters of “The Art of Eight Limbs” to determine the greatest flyweight striker alive.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has agreed to set his friendship with Superlek Kiatmoo9 aside, as he returns to the legendary arena to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown.

On the other hand, ‘The Kicking Machine’, who currently lords over the ONE flyweight kickboxing division, wants to become a double champion by taking away ‘The Iron Man’s unbeaten streak in all striking battles under the ONE banner.

With a week left before arguably the biggest Muay Thai match in history, Sityodtong spoke to the South China Morning Post about the magnitude of this guaranteed barnburner:

“I don't think maybe the rest of the world, outside the Muay Thai community understands this card is literally the greatest card assembled in the history of Muay Thai. Full stop. You can ask anybody in Thailand, never before have we had the main event fights every single fight down the card, right?"

Apart from the highly-anticipated Rodtang vs. Superlek showdown, the entire card is indeed stacked to the brim with killers. Thai fan favorites Muangthai PK Saenchai, Seksan Or Kwanmuang, and Prajanchai PK Saenchai, among others, will also grace the card.

MMA standouts Chen Rui, Adrian Mattheis, and the returning Lito Adiwang will also take part.

Sityodtong added:

“Almost every fight is a world champion, former world champion versus a current world champion or former world champion and the matchmakers did an incredible job.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

