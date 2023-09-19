Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Friday Fights introduced the ‘very best Muay Thai strikers’ to the world

The fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok is finally getting the worldwide recognition it deserves following the massive success of ONE Friday Fights.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has made it his personal mission to restore the glory of “The Art of Eight Limbs” through the promotion’s weekly shows, which have truly exceeded all expectations.

In a recent interview with The South China Morning Post, Sityodtong beamed with pride after the continuous success of ONE Friday Fights and introducing the ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ to ONE’s global audience:

“I see ONE Friday Fights happening for a long long time out of Lumpinee again. But, again, we're adding fights and this year was the chapter of reviving Muay Thai, introducing Muay Thai to the world on the global stage at a high frequency with the world's very best Muay Thai strikers on the planet.”

Here’s the full interview:

Thailand’s national sport has indeed become one of the most recognizable martial arts disciplines in the world today. However, Muay Thai’s reputation has taken a hit in recent years after excessive gambling has tarnished its legacy.

Being a lifelong martial artist himself, Sityodtong wasn’t going to sit idly and allow the sport he wholeheartedly loves to go down in flames.

ONE Friday Fights has truly brought back the prestige of Muay Thai, and we can expect even bigger events in the coming future.

In fact, the most awaited fight in Muay Thai history is about to go down this Friday, September 22, at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against his good friend and fellow pound-for-pound great Superlek Kiatmoo9 in arguably the biggest fight in the history of the sport.

ONE Friday Fights is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.