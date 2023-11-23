Chatri Sityodtong says ONE is narrowing down on "three worthy challengers" for Christian Lee’s return

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed some terrific news when he announced the return of Christian Lee.

The reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion has been on a self-imposed hiatus for the entire 2023 following the tragic passing of his sister Victoria Lee.

Looks like ‘The Warrior’ is ready to resume his promising career and will pick up where he left off by defending his world titles.

In an interview with The South China Morning Post, Sityodtong revealed Lee’s return in February next year.

It remains unclear if he’ll be defending his lightweight or welterweight gold strap first, but the ONE head honcho said the promotion is already narrowing down the search to three worthy challengers.

“It will be a title defense. It’s going to be a nice card, so we’re trying to figure it out. It’s been narrowed down to three opponents who are all worthy of a title shot, it’s just going to come down to which athlete we think is right to go for gold.”

At just 25 years old, Lee has already achieved greatness inside the Circle where he holds a 17-4 record.

The Evolve MMA and United MMA standout last fought at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year, where he became a double champion via an inspiring TKO victory over Kiamrian Abbasov.

Christian Lee has no shortage of challengers

Since he lords over two divisions, there’s no shortage of opponents for Lee at 155 and 170 pounds.

Before his hiatus, Lee had already expressed his desire to defend his lightweight throne first.

There are plenty of intriguing prospects for the Singaporean-American champion, including the likes of Halil Amir, Saygid Izagakhmaev, and even old foe Dagi Arslanaliev.

At welterweight, former world titleholder Zebaztian Kadestam is the obvious choice following his destruction of Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.