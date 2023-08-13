Chatri Sityodtong says ONE’s unique hydration protocols prioritize fighters’ health and safety

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong proudly stands by the protocols put in place to protect fighters from dangerously dehydrating themselves during extreme weight-cutting.

Cutting weight is an integral part of mixed martial arts, but in recent years, the practice has been heavily abused by fighters, drastically altering their ability to compete once fight night comes around. ONE Championship aims to change the way fighters compete, putting protocols in place that ensure a fighter remains hydrated before stepping inside the Circle.

Appearing on the Just Scrap Radio podcast, Sityodtong discussed the intent behind the promotion’s hydration testing and how it serves to protect every fighter on the roster.

“We want to ensure the health of our athletes and the safety of athletes, and having a hydrated system is far better so that athletes don't go put their bodies through deep dehydration,” Sityodtong said. “That's very bad for the organs, very bad for the brain, and very bad for the body. And yeah, we're excited to lead the way in innovation and safety for athletes around the world.”

Instead of allowing fighters to dangerously dehydrate themselves ahead of a fight, the hydration tests aim to ensure that fighters remain healthy, protecting their ability to both live and compete. Another perk of the process is that fighters are typically more inclined to compete in their natural weight class, creating a level playing field.

During an episode of Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, ONE Championship VP Rich Franklin explained how hydration testing ultimately leads to a more exciting product inside the Circle.

“One of the reasons we have a 70% finish rate and really exciting fights in ONE Championship is because the athletes are fully hydrated," ONE chief added. "You’re not coming in depleting and performing. If you and I are fighting each other and we both have to cut, it’s like well we now have to manage our weight cuts right, so we’re gonna come back and perform at a percentage of our optimal level because we’ve been dehydrated.”