Chatri Sityodtong says more U.S. states have already approved ONE’s global MMA ruleset

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong shared that moves for the promotion to hold more events in the United States are progressing well.

Recently it was announced that ONE Championship is slated to at least hold four live on-ground shows in the U.S. next year. The development is in line with the organization’s push to take its world-class combat sports action to areas beyond its traditional markets in Asia.

Speaking to Just Scrap Radio on BJPenn.com, Chatri Sityodtong said talks to play more events in the U.S. are going well, with a number of states having already approved the promotion’s global ruleset.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“Definitely. So those discussions are ongoing and we have a few states that have already approved the global ruleset and so you know, state by state working through. We’re trying to show and bring ONE here the most. I believe that it's the most exciting promotion on the planet.”

Watch the interview below:

As it continues to expand its reach, Chatri Sityodtong and ONE are making sure that a big part of their move is to uphold their global ruleset for mixed martial arts.

ONE’s global ruleset is a combination of best practices from Asian and non-Asian rules. Its adoption has resulted in more exciting fights for fans to bask in.

Among its salient features include all athletes wearing 4-ounce mixed martial arts gloves. Each bout will be three rounds of five minutes each while world championship matches will have five rounds of five minutes each.

Decision wins, meanwhile, are scored by its entirety and not round-by-round. The criteria used by the judges are near knockout/near-submission, damage inflicted, ring generalship, earned takedowns or takedown defense, and aggression.

ONE Championship in May held its first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S.

The landmark show was headlined by the trilogy title fight between American MMA legend and ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and his Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes.

It was played to a sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.