Chatri Sityodtong says Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves brings “insane action”

ONE Championship’s unique take on Muay Thai has delivered some of the most exciting fights in the storied history of the sport.

Traditionally, battles in the art of eight limbs are contested with eight-ounce gloves. But in ONE Championship, Muay Thai battles are done in four-ounce gloves, typically reserved for mixed martial arts contests. That one change has completely changed the game for fighters under the ONE banner and has delivered an endless supply of can’t-miss action to fans watching around the world.

Speaking about the plethora of Muay Thai talent around the world, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong added that the addition of four-ounce gloves has contributed to the promotion’s reputation for delivering some absolutely insane action.

“You know, fandom is around the world,” Sityodtong said during an appearance on the Just Scrap Radio podcast. “But the athletes as well you know, there's a world championship caliber athletes from Europe and the US and Latin America for the sport of Muay Thai and so it just yeah, the moment was right. And yeah, the four-ounce gloves are insane, insane action.”

On Friday night, Muay Thai was once again on display as Algerian standout Elias Mahmoudi delivered a vicious first-round knockout against Edgar Tabares. Also putting on a show for the hometown crowd was Thai standout Rungrawee Sitsonpeenong, who earned his 155th career win against Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 13.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.