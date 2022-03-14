“I think it's a very intriguing battle” - Chatri Sityodtong shares his excitement about Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex at ONE X 

ONE X is stacked with tons of huge matchups. While it’s difficult to pick just one favorite, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has said that the matchup between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex excites him the most.

In an interview with ST Sports Talk, Sityodtong offered his reasons as to why the main event of the 10-year anniversary show will be a match that fans shouldn’t miss.

Discussing ONE X, Sityodtong said:

“For Angela versus Stamp, I think it’s a very intriguing battle. Angela’s coming off a two-year hiatus for motherhood - Will she have the edge that she used to have competitively? Will her skills still be there? Will her desire to win still be there? These are big, big question marks, you know? Once upon a time, Angela was a young teenager with all the hunger in the world for her dreams. Today, she’s a mother, highly successful, lots of money in the bank, she owns her own home, and her own gym. So you wonder about how much of a fire does she have left. She’s achieved a lot for a young age.”

This will be Lee’s first taste of action since October 2019. Like Sityodtong, everyone is excited to see how much she has changed in all aspects.

“On the flip side, you have Stamp, who is very hungry and won the Atomweight World Grand Prix and she is Angela Lee’s most dangerous opponent, ever. The reason why I say that is because Stamp is a much, much better striker than Angela, but Stamp also has tremendous athleticism, balance, and strength all in her favor. And her takedown defense is outstanding. So, in terms of a stylistic matchup, this is the worst kind of matchup for Angela.”

Sityodtong believes that both fighters will come in wanting to prove something to the world, which will lead to an incredible bout for everyone watching.

“Of course, Angela is a world champion and she’s a world champion because she’s overcome many, many types of opponents and situations and whatnot, so you can never underestimate Angela’s world championship experience. At the same time though, Stamp is the hungrier fighter. She wants what Angela has. She wants a breakout and make the kind of money that Angela has been making. She wants to claim her stake to the throne as the first three-sport world champion in history. One other thing too, is that Stamp really, really wants to prove to the world that she is the greatest atomweight in the world. So there’s a lot of different storylines even within this one fight.”

Chatri Sityodtong says ONE X will welcome more fans back inside the venue

Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed that ONE X will be the largest spectator event in Singapore since the global pandemic started.

The ONE Chairman and CEO expressed his full gratitude to the Singapore government for allowing ONE Championship to continue doing live events in the Lion City over the past two years.

As ONE X draws near, they continue to work together to see exactly how many fans could be allowed inside the venue, while also being cautious about the looming threat of COVID-19.

Sityodtong said:

“We don’t have a figure yet in mind, we’re still working with the government, but we have been selling tickets very briskly. At the current pace, the event will be sold out in a matter of days, but the capacity still remains about whether we would be allowed to release additional seats. It definitely won’t be the entire stadium, just because of COVID protocols and safe distancing, but this will be the largest spectator event since the pandemic for all of Singapore, there’s no doubt, on March 26. The question is how big. I can tell you it’s going to be in the thousands, I just don’t know how many thousands yet right now.”

With fans in attendance and stars competing inside the Circle, ONE X is set to be a blockbuster event.

Edited by Harvey Leonard