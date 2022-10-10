Chatri Sityodtong shares potential roadblocks for Tawanchai PK.Saenchai to become one of the greatest of all time

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes that newly crowned ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK.Saenchai has the "it" factor to become one of the best talents in combat sports history.

Then again, chasing greatness does come at a hefty price, as the road is filled with immense challenges along the way.

We’ve seen a lot of amazing fighters over the years whose candles burned out before they achieved their full potential.

The Thai phenom, of course, reached his when he unseated the great Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161.

It’s up to the Thai superstar to protect his throne and perhaps even chase bigger things outside his division.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Chatri Sityodtong discussed the pitfalls that Tawanchai must escape from to become one of the greatest fighters of all time. He shared:

“You've seen this all over the world, what big money and fame do to an athlete, especially in combat sports. You've seen it over and over, where you used to be the best, you're a hungry lion coming up, and then you make a lot of money and you become famous and you lose your way. That might happen.”

If there’s one superstar who can stay focused on the task at hand, it’s certainly Tawanchai.

The 23-year-old phenom has stayed the course since his impressive ONE debut last year, racking up three knockout wins inside the circle.

After disposing of Saemapatech Fairtex and Niclas Larsen with his brutal left cross, the P.K. Saenchai Muaythaigym superstar got his shot against Petchmorakot last month.

He passed that test with flying colors by outdueling his compatriot in five rounds of absolute Muay Thai mastery.

After seeing it with his own eyes, Chatri Sityodtong is convinced that the new Muay Thai champion has what it takes to be truly great when it’s all said and done.

“But if Tawanchai can stay focused, if he can stay hungry. I think, when all is said and done, in the next five to ten years, he will go down as one of the greatest if not the greatest of all time.”

Becoming a world champion was a lifelong dream for Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai

The biggest motivation for every up-and-coming fighter is to become a world champion someday.

Not only was it a pipe dream for Tawanchai, it practically borderlined into a full-blown obsession.

Shortly after the best night of his fighting career, Tawanchai shared what it meant for him to finally have ONE’s gold strap on his waist.

He told Nic Atkin of SCMP MMA in his post-fight interview at ONE 161:

“I'm very happy. It fulfilled my dream. I was dreaming of it since I joined ONE Championship the first time and today I already achieved my dream. I became a champion and I will keep this belt with me for as long as I can.”

Poll : 0 votes