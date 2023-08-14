Chatri Sityodtong suggests ONE vs. UFC card with Zuck vs. Musk, Chatri vs. Dana headliners

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is no stranger to making the biggest fights possible, and he’ll even have a crack at a match that many others deem impossible.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Sityodtong said he’d gladly co-promote a ONE Championship vs. UFC card with two huge headlining matches.

The first match will be between him and UFC president Dana White. The other one will be the highly talked-about clash between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk.

Sityodtong added that he would even try to book the massive card in the world’s most historic venue, The Colosseum in Rome.

He said:

“Let’s do it, Mark! Or we could do a co-promotion to make it truly the biggest fighting event in history. My vote would be ONE vs UFC as main card, me vs Dana as co-main, and you vs Elon as the main event.”

Sityodtong added:

“For sure, someone is going to sleep in this fight. As I have always said, I am ready to do ONE versus UFC anytime. If Mark and Elon want to fight in the Colosseum in Italy, my team and I would love to make it happen.”

ONE Championship and the UFC have always held a global duopoly in mixed martial arts, but the former has since taken massive steps in becoming the premier hub for Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling.

As for Musk and Zuckerberg, the two have been chirping at each other for quite some time now. Things, however, are looking a bit bleak now for a potential bout between the two tech giants.

Zuckerberg claimed that Musk isn’t as serious in a fight as he is. Nevertheless, the founder of Facebook told Musk that he can always reach out to him.