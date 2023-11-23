Chatri Sityodtong teases return of Christian Lee in February 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed that two-division king Christian Lee will return to action in February next year.

The lightweight and welterweight kingpin has taken time off following the tragic passing of Victoria on Boxing Day last year, having claimed his second 26 pounds of gold against Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022.

While he has preferred to remain silent on his career, focusing on family and other aspects of life, the eldest sister, Angela, and Sityodtong said that ‘The Warrior’ is getting back in shape to defend his pair of prized possessions in 2024.

But in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Christian Lee’s return date seems to have been teased by the ONE head honcho, who revealed the warrior himself has given the thumbs up for an assignment on the grandest stage of combat sports.

The lifelong martial artist said:

“I spoke to Christian a couple of weeks ago to see how he’s doing, and he gave me the green light. He said, ‘I’m ready to go, Chatri, tell me when’. The team and I talked about it, so February is when Christian will come back.”

Though there is a rough timeline for when he returns, there hasn’t been any confirmation as to which divisional strap the Hawaii-based athlete and father of two will defend upon his comeback.

Either way, fans are guaranteed to be in for another classic performance from the Evolve MMA and United MMA affiliate, the promotion’s record holder for most finishes (16), when he does make the grand walk to the Circle again.

The warriors that could be next in line for Christian Lee

Without any doubt, there will be a long line of challengers who will want a shot at Christian Lee when he returns for his 22nd professional fight in the first quarter of 2024.

As a two-division king, though, his next test wouldn’t be an easy pick, considering that the lightweight and welterweight division are stacked to the nines.

However, two names, in particular, stand out as obvious choices – lightweight grappling beast Saygid Izagakhmaev and welterweight tank Murad Ramazanov.

Combined, the pair of Russian athletes have amassed a 6-0 slate under the ONE banner, and they’ve been waiting on the sidelines for a chance to get a shot at gold.

If either man gets the opportunity that they thoroughly deserve, fans can expect them to repay the faith with an absolute barnburner against Christian Lee in February next year.