"We are retiring the belt after 10 years" - Chatri Sityodtong unveils ONE Championship’s newly-designed world titles at ONE X presser

ONE Championship will celebrate its 10-year anniversary at ONE X. With the huge event, Chatri Sityodtong has taken the chance to introduce a big change to the look and prestige of the promotion’s world title belts.

During the press conference for ONE X, the ONE Chairman and CEO unveiled the new look for the world titles that the promotion will award moving forward.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“We are retiring the belt after 10 years. This is the heaviest belt in the entire planet in any world championship organization. 26.4 pounds of precious stones, gold, you got it. This is the most incredible belt for the most incredible martial artists on the planet. This is what the belt represents to me - the pinnacle on the world’s largest stage of martial arts.”

In addition to the belt, Sityodtong also revealed that the belt’s case is specially designed by luxury lifestyle and performance brand Tumi to provide the proper storage and care that it deserves.

Sityodtong also suggested that ONE Championship has the greatest collection of world champions on a single roster, with 170 athletes having held a world title in their respective martial arts careers.

As such, it's fitting that the world champions are crowned with the largest and possibly one of the most expensive belts in the world.

Five ONE Championship world titles are on the line at ONE X

At ONE X on March 26, five fighters will be awarded the newly-designed world title belts as champions try to defend their crowns.

ONE X: Part II will see ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Capitan defend his title against Japan’s Hiroki Akimoto. Following that match, Nong-O will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo of Brazil.

The last installment of the three-part 10-year extravaganza, ONE X: Grand Finale, will feature three world title bouts.

In the opening match, Superbon will look to avenge his only loss of the last four years and keep his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title by defeating Marat Grigorian.

In one of the featured bouts of the whole card, Adriano Moraes will defend the ONE flyweight world title against Yuya Wakamatsu, who’s currently on a five-bout winning streak.

Finally, the main event will see the return of ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee as she takes on Stamp Fairtex.

Check your local listings to see where you can catch all the matches for ONE X on March 16.

