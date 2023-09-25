Chatri Sityodtong wants to book Rodtang vs. Superlek rematch in Qatar: “Best of the best again”

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes that the exciting fight between top Muay Thai fighters Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 last week deserves a rematch. He is eyeing one of the promotion’s numbered events in Qatar for it on a still-to-be-determined date.

The two Thai superstars battled at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at a packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok in a catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai showdown. Superlek took the match by unanimous decision after three exciting rounds of end-to-end and explosive display of striking.

‘The Kicking Machine’ had his forehead busted open by Rodtang early on but he was able to battle through, even scoring a knockdown in the second round that proved to be huge in securing the decision win.

The match was originally set as a title fight for Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold. That was until Superlek came to the weigh-ins five pounds overweight, leaving the much-awaited contest to be played as a catchweight.

In a post-event interview with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong said the fight deserves a rematch and a possible venue is Qatar, where the promotion’s numbered events are set to return with ONE 165. No date, however, has been scheduled for it yet.

The ONE executive said in the interview:

“I wanna do a rematch and this time for the belt and I’ll get somebody there. And I’ll recommend a nutritionist, too, for Superlek, so he has time to descend properly, cut weight properly. And then do a five-round, best of the best again, in Qatar.”

Check out the interview below:

The planned event in Qatar will be the first live on-ground event in the country and is part of ONE’s efforts to bring its brand of top-class combat sports action to more fans and areas around the world.

Back in May, ONE made its live on-ground debut in the United States, which was played to a packed stadium in Colorado.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.