Chatri Sityodtong wants to inspire humanity through martial arts

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong hopes to inspire people to reach for their dreams through martial arts.

12 years ago, Sityodtong set out to create Asia's first multi-billion-dollar sports media property, but he did not want to do it with all the anger, hatred, and WWE-style antics that have grown increasingly popular among North American promotions.

Taking combat sports back to its roots, ONE Championship’s goal was to provide a platform where athletes around the world could represent their countries on a respectful and level playing field. A promotion where fans could cheer on their hometown heroes and draw inspiration into their own lives.

On May 5, ONE Championship made another big leap toward that goal as the promotion made its long-awaited debut in the United States. With its biggest stars in tow, ONE delivered an event for the ages in the ‘Mile High City.’

Following the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card, Chatri Sityodtong shared what ONE Championship hopes to accomplish with its athletes and its message that we are one:

“So for me, I know this sounds corny but this comes from the bottom of my heart... I built this platform and the hashtag #WeAreONE because I really want to inspire humanity to dream more, do more, and be more with our superheroes. This transcends much more than martial arts.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

Today, ONE Championship is a global juggernaut housing some of the biggest names in all of combat sports. Stars like Demetrious Johnson, Stamp Fairtex, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Aung La N Sang, and Mikey Musumeci among others, bring a level of competition, entertainment, and respect that is unlike any other martial arts entity the world over.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

