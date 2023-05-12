Check out the best photos from the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card

ONE Championship's historic first live event on US soil, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, was a massive success. The card had three world title fights across three different martial art forms. Aside from that, it also featured some of the very best athletes on the promotion's talent-stacked roster.

With seven out of 10 of its contests ending by way of either KO or submission, the May 5 event dazzled the sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

ONE Championship posted the best photos from the ground-breaking event on Instagram:

"ONE Fight Night 10 was HISTORIC 🏆 Check out the BEST PHOTOS from 1stBank Center in Colorado! 👊 #ONEFightNight10⁠"

Fans, fighters and industry personalities are all showing their love for the successful ONE Fight Night 10 event:

Comments on ONE Fight Night 10's photos

Famous MMA personality and YouTube star @shanefazen said:

"Monumental 👏 Honored to have witnessed it live in person 🙏"

@smqcali suggested a future venue and we're all for it:

"Los Angeles next"

@pimhearts was all love for ONE:

"What a night! Congrats ONE on the US on-ground debut! 🔥"

@iruh_c said what we all had in our minds:

"Straight fire card!! 🔥🔥 this is the kind of product that can compete with the best of the best 💪💪 love to see it 🙌🙌"

All three world champions who headlined the evening successfully defended their respective thrones. ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson defeated Adriano Moraes via unanimous decision, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon knocked out Edgar Tabares with a clinch elbow, and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci methodically submitted Osamah Almarwai via rear-naked choke.

Here are the results of the rest of the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card:

Stamp Fairtex defeats Alyse Anderson via KO at 2:27 of round two (MMA - atomweight)

Zebaztian Kadestam defeats Roberto Soldic via KO at 0:45 of round two (MMA - welterweight)

Sage Northcutt defeats Ahmed Mujtaba via submission (heel hook) at 0:39 of round one (MMA - lightweight)

Aung La N Sang defeats Fan Rong via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:48 of round two (MMA - middleweight)

Tye Ruotolo defeats Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision (submission grappling - middleweight)

Kairat Akhmetov defeats Reece McLaren via unanimous decision (MMA - flyweight)

Ok Rae Yoon defeats Lowen Tynanes via unanimous decision (MMA - lightweight)

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the full replay of this blockbuster card, free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes