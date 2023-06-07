Check out Superbon Singha Mawynn’s unique and bizarre training methods ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is making a return to action on June 9 as he faces Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov. The former world champion is looking to bounce back from his devastating KO loss this year against Chingiz Allazov by running through 'Turbine' in front of a home crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Speaking of making a strong comeback, Superbon is once again employing the help of his long-time trainer and cornerman, the legendary Trainer Gae. The barrel-chested Muay Thai pad man is known for his near-sadistic training regimens and goofy personality.

ONE Championship posted a video compilation of the two's highly unconventional training methods:

"Superbon goes unconventional 😳 Can the Thai superstar's alternative training methods earn him a crucial win against Tayfun Ozcan on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 👀 @superbon_banchamek"

Although it may seem like Superbon Singha Mawynn and Trainer Gae are mostly goofing around in the gym, make no mistakes about it. They're one of the most successful duos in modern Muay Thai.

Trainer Gae has held pads, coached, and cornered some of the very best today. His list of students includes ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, just to name a few.

The legendary pad-holder helped Superbon Singha Mawynn shock the world in 2021 after he defeated the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan to win the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. The duo then followed it up with a kickboxing masterclass against Marat Grigorian on the legendary super card, ONE X.

Before Superbon Singha Mawynn lost the world title to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 a few months back, he was the no.1 155-pound kickboxer and the No,2 pound-for-pound best kickboxer in the world by Combat Press. Look to see him get back on top of the kickboxing summit come ONE Fight Night 11.

Watch ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov in the U.S. or Canada live and for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

