Cherneka Johnson vs. Shurretta Metcalf: Live round-by-round updates

The Cherneka Johnson vs. Shurretta Metcalf round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming women's bantamweight championship boxing match. It is a 10-round bout on the MVP card held for July 11.
Johnson, who is 17-2, with seven stoppage wins, enters the bout as the WBA women's bantamweight champion. By contrast, Metcalf is 14-4-1, with just two knockouts/TKOs, and holds the IBF women's bantamweight title.
Not only are both Johnson and Metcalf's belts on the lines, but so are the newly vacated WBC and WBO bantamweight belts, which were relinquished by Dina Thorslund, who was Metcalf's original opponent, but withdrew due to pregnancy. Despite coming in on short-notice, Johnson is favored to win.
DraftKings Sportsbook has Johnson as a -400 favorite, while Metcalf is a +300 underdog. The card starts at 5:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the Johnson vs. Metcalf bout is expected to start between 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T. and 12:00 AM E.T. / 9:00 PM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the women's bantamweight title fight.
Cherneka Johnson vs. Shurretta Metcalf
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10: