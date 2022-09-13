Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Height, reach and UFC record comparison

Chidi Njokuani will take on Gregory Rodrigues this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong.

Njokuani and his opponent both stand 191cm tall, but the American will have a significant reach advantage when facing his Brazilian rival.

'Bang Bang' has a reach of 203cm, which is 12cm longer than Rodrigues' and will likely aid the Muay Thai fighter in keeping the Brazilian at range throughout the fight.

Gregory Rodrigues joined the UFC in 2021, but has already fought four times since joining the organization. 'Robocop' has only lost once in the organization, beating three of his opponents and only losing to Armen Petrosyan via split decision.

Watch 'Robocop' in action here:

'Bang Bang' has even less experience in the UFC, having fought twice since signing with the organization earlier this year. Njokuani won both of his first two bouts in the very first round.

The 33-year-old beat Mario Sousa during the Contender Series 2021 to earn his spot on the UFC roster.

Both fighters have managed to win their most recent UFC bouts and will be full of confidence coming into this weekend.

Should Njokuani manage to beat 'Robocop', it wouldn't be too long before he faces a ranked opponent in the 185lbs division.

When did Chidi Njokuani make his professional MMA debut and who did he first lose to?

Despite only recently joining the UFC, Chidi Njokuani has been a professional MMA fighter for a long time. The 185lbs contender made his professional MMA debut back in 2007 after beating Jorge Cortez in a regional event based in Oklahoma.

Njokuani only remained unbeaten for two fights, losing to Warren Thompson in 2009. The defeat seemingly affected the MMA fighter, as 'Bang Bang' went on to lose his next bout against Jorge Lopez.

Watch Njokuani's debut MMA bout here:

However, the American eventually joined Bellator and had some success in the organization. Chidi Njokuani fought eight times under the Bellator banner, winning five bouts and losing three times. The 33-year-old left the organization after losing back-to-back fights against John Salter and Rafael Carvalho in 2019.

As mentioned, Njokuani found himself competing in the Contender Series. Since beating Mario Sousa, the American has remained unbeaten.

