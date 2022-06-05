Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Julian Marquez will have to overcome a slight height disadvantage when facing Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett on June 18. Marquez stands at 6'2" while Rodrigues is 6'3".

Both fighters compete in the middleweight division and officially weighed 186lbs in their most recent octagon appearances. With no advantage to be gained on the scale, Rodrigues once again dominates Marquez in the reach department.

'Robocop' has an impressive reach of 75", which is huge when compared to Marquez's 72" reach. 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' is currently on a two-fight win streak but will need to overcome these hurdles to keep the run going.

Rodrigues is coming into this bout after being defeated by Armen Petrosyan. The 30-year-old lost a split-decision, which took his record to 2-1 in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Julian Marquez has a UFC record of three wins and a solitary loss.

Story continues below ad

Marquez's previous bout was against UFC veteran Sam Alvey. The 32-year-old won via rear-naked choke in the second round at UFC on ABC 2.

When Julian Marquez called out Miley Cyrus after UFC 258 win

Julian Marquez had just beaten Maki Pitolo at UFC 258 when he hopped on to the mic to speak with Joe Rogan. 'The Cuban Missile Crisis', who seemed like he was ready to call out his next opponent, instead called out Miley Cyrus:

Story continues below ad

"I have been waiting 31 months to get on this damn mic and to call these people out. Right now, it's my time to shine... So, Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine?"

Watch Marquez's UFC 258 post-fight interview below:

Marquez later made it clear that the call out was meant as a joke. However, the interview went viral and even got a response from the singer on Twitter.

Story continues below ad

Miley Cyrus @MileyCyrus @espnmma Happy VDay and Congrats my love! @JMarquezMMA Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURSHappy VDay and Congrats my love! @espnmma @JMarquezMMA Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love!

As far as anybody knows, the date never happened. However, it was a very smart marketing move from Marquez and instantly made fans pay attention to him.

Miley Cyrus' reply currently has over 18,000 'likes' on Twitter and has been retweeted nearly 2,000 times. This is great exposure for a fighter who isn't necessarily a household name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far