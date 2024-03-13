Chihiro Sawada expects tougher competition after massive win over ranked Jihin Radzuan: “I need to steadily improve”

Japanese atomweight newcomer Chihiro Sawada put together an impressive showing in her ONE Championship debut last weekend.

Sawada stepped into the ONE Championship ring for the first time opposite no.5 ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan. The two met at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female bout card that took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, March 9th.

The Japanese stalwart ended up taking a three-round unanimous decision, trumping a game but outclassed Radzuan on the judges’ scorecards.

Speaking at her official ONE Fight Night 20 post-fight interviews backstage, Sawada talked about her victory and her desire to face even tougher opposition in the near future.

Sawada said:

“This victory is going to make me a ranked athlete and of course from now on, I’m going to face nothing but strong opponents. I will keep an attitude as if I were a challenger so that I’m not overconfident. To challenge for the world title, I think I need to gain more experience. I don’t think I can immediately challenge for the title yet, but I need to steadily improve.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for Chihiro Sawada?

Chihiro Sawada, a former regional champion, is now among the best of the best in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Taking out a top-five contender in Jihin Radzuan was a fantastic start.

Next up the ladder is the No.4 ranked contender, Tiffany Teo of Singapore.

No matter who Sawada faces, however, it’s sure to be an exciting fight. Needless to say, Sawada is a fantastic addition to a stacked atomweight roster in ONE Championship.

