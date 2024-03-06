“I have to get ready for everything” – Jihin Radzuan leaving no stone unturned for Chihiro Sawada test on March 8

Malaysian atomweight MMA sensation Jihin Radzuan aims to make it back-to-back wins inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8.

‘Shadow Cat’ crosses paths with Japanese martial artist Chihiro Sawada on the International Women’s Day 2024 card, featuring a star-studded female-only cast in Bangkok, Thailand.

Having faced a plethora of litmus tests at the home of martial arts, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate does not underestimate what her 26-year-old rival brings to the table.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Jihin Radzuan dissected the AACC athlete’s arsenal, listing her as a grappler equipped with decent striking.

The 25-year-old said:

“Of course, we all know that she’s a wrestler. Of course, we are expecting takedowns from her. But as I saw from her previous fights as well, she knows how to throw punches. So I have to get ready for everything.”

Watch the full interview here:

If there’s anything that has stood out from Jihin’s run in the world’s largest martial arts organization, it's her ability to find a way to victory against different skilled fighters.

Whether it is the grappling prowess of Itsuki Hirata, Mei Yamaguchi, and Jenny Huang or the striking wizardry of Jomary Torres, Jenelyn Olsim, and Puja Tomar, the Thailand-based star has found plenty of techniques to get past her opponents' bread and butter.

In Sawada, ‘Shadow Cat’ faces another assignment that will force her to adapt to her opponent’s style.

But as proven in the past, the No.5-ranked atomweight MMA contender is more than ready to spring a surprise and leave the circle with her hand raised.

JIhin Radzuan considers herself a veteran in ONE Championship

When Jihin Radzuan returns at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8, it will mark exactly six years since she debuted on the global stage.

The Fairtex Training Center star has racked upped her professional slate to 9-3 throughout her tenure, with four finishes against elite opposition.

Looking back at her journey in the promotion, Jihin had this to say in the same interview:

“I’ve been here for so long, I’m considered a veteran, you know. And I believe I belong at ONE Championship, here at the big stage.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.