FREE FULL FIGHT: Jihin Radzuan stuns Japanese star Itsuki Hirata in ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary card

One thing that MMA fans worldwide can agree on is that grappler-versus-grappler matchups are always an interesting matchup to see as the edge can go to the athlete who can mix in their striking to complement their arsenal.

In March 2022, fans were treated to such a showcase as women’s atomweight MMA stars Itsuki Hirata and Jihin Radzuan locked horns at ONE X.

‘Android 18’ was viewed as a blue-chip prospect who could fight for the division’s world championship sometime soon after producing three finishes out of her four wins, remaining undefeated entering her clash with Jihin.

As for ‘Shadow Cat’, she was looking for her third-straight win after a stellar performance against Mei Yamaguchi just a month prior to facing Hirata.

It was a tightly fought contest from the beginning as both women’s grappling pedigrees were fully on display, with Hirata using her judo to control the exchanges while the Malaysian relied on her wushu and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background.

However, Jihin would see herself leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a split-decision victory as she was able to connect with big strikes of her own despite Hirata threatening submission attempts all throughout.

Jihin Radzuan to fight on International Women’s Day

Coming off a wonderful submission win over Filipina star Jenelyn Olsim last September, Jihin is headed to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8.

Her opponent then will be Chihiro Sawada, who had just made her promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 5 with a third-round submission win over Sanaz Fayazmanesh.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.