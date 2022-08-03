Watch: Itsuki Hirata rolls Rika Ishige into straight armbar

Submission specialist Itsuki Hirata has had a whirlwind run in ONE Championship. 'Android 18' is always looking to capture the limbs of her atomweight contemporaries.

In just her second fight in ONE, Hirata was able to impress fans with an expertly executed submission against Rika Ishige. On Instagram, ONE recently shared a clip of the armbar finish from the fight:

"You wouldn't want to be caught in this ... Locked IN 😱 Itsuki Hirata collides with Lin Heqin on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1!"

'Android 18' is an expert in the submission arts as she began training in judo when she was merely six years old. The Japanese-born fighter had aspirations to compete in the Olympics, but injuries changed her destiny. She then focused her martial arts training on MMA.

Hirata holds a 5-1 record in the sport, with impressive wins via both submissions and TKOs. Her most recent fight, though, saw her suffer a decision loss to Jihin Radzuan. After that setback, she will be looking to bounce back against China's Lin Heqin.

Heqin and Hirata will meet in the ONE Circle at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Who do YOU think Itsuki Hirata should face in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Confidence off the chartsWho do YOU think Itsuki Hirata should face in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals? @_itsuki_h_ Confidence off the charts 📈 Who do YOU think Itsuki Hirata should face in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals? @_itsuki_h_ #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/cJSvpy2lpg

Itsuki Hirata fighting to empower

Hirata is fighting for something bigger than herself. The 22-year-old Japanese fighter hopes to empower women in martial arts. In an interview with ONE Championship, Hirata said:

“I’ve been doing judo since I was a little girl, and when I was in elementary school, matches were set up regardless of gender. There was the perception that boys were stronger than girls, or girls are underestimated. However, I want the children to do their best. Girls are strong, after all. I hope I can give them power through my bouts.”

She went on to explain that growing up as a woman in Japan allowed her opportunities that many females around the world may not have.

“If I become the first Japanese woman to win a belt, it won’t be through my own power alone. I would like to thank everyone in Japan and create an environment where girls can grow up like me.”

'Android 18' Itsuki Hirata has her aim set on the ONE women's atomweight world championship. For her to accomplish that dream, she first needs a win on August 26 when she meets Lin Heqin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far