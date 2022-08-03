Watch: Submission specialist Itsuki Hirata’s first TKO victory in ONE Championship

Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata has had some incredibly impressive performances while competing in ONE Championship. 'Android 18' was on a two-fight submission win streak when she faced Nyrene Crowley in 2020.

Crowley entered this bout with much more MMA experience than Hirata. However, the Japanese-born fighter was able to earn her first TKO victory in ONE Championship.

ONE recently shared this fight on YouTube:

"She Is NEXT-LEVEL 😍🤩 Itsuki Hirata vs. Nyrene Crowley Was EPIC! ... Ahead of Japanese MMA sensation Itsuki Hirata’s return to action on August 26, relieve her incredible showdown with Kiwi warrior Nyrene Crowley!"

Catch the full video below:

In the opening round, Hirata quickly closed the distance and initiated grappling against her Kiwi opponent. She kept the pressure on and earned a takedown from the clinch. Each time Crowley was able to get to her feet, 'Android 18' would take her down again.

Hirata spent much of this fight in top position, raining down ground-and-pound against her opponent while attempting submissions. The Japanese atomweight was always in a dominant position while on the ground. Late in round three, Hirata finished her opponent from full mount with a flurry of punches.

Fans can see more of Itsuki Hirata in her upcoming fight at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26. She will face China's Lin Heqin.

Itsuki Hirata "proud" to be part of Japanese MMA History

Japan has had some of the best fighters competing in ONE Championship, including unforgettable and legendary mixed martial artists like 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama and Shinya Aoki, among others.

'Android 18' Hirata is proud to follow in the footsteps of those Japanese fighters before her. In an interview with ONE, the judoka said she is proud to be a part of Japanese MMA.

“I feel like I am already a major part of the history of Japanese MMA. There’s no other fighter right now walking the same path as me. I feel like I am a unique and special kind of fighter. There’s a lot of people following my career, and that’s why I do my best day in and day out to be the fighter that people expect me to be. I just want to entertain the fans.”

Hirata faced the only loss of her professional career in her previous bout against Jihin Radzuan. She will look to bounce back into the competitive atomweight division with a win against Lin Heqin on August 26.

