"Childhood trauma showing"- Ian Garry unleashes fierce tirade on Sean Strickland, reacts to 'Tarzan's trash talk boundaries comment 

Ian Garry recently sounded off on Sean Strickland on social media after the UFC middleweight champion slammed fighters pushing the boundaries while trying to weaponize trash-talking in mixed martial arts.

For context, Garry has been Strickland's target for a while now and has been on the receiving end of 'Tarzan's slagging for the controversy surrounding his marriage and his wife's book, 'How to be a WAG'. Strickland also condemned 'The Future' for not taking criticism well. However, the 185-pound king wasn't so receptive to someone trash-talking him by bringing him up his childhood trauma.

At the UFC seasonal press conference last month, Dricus Du Plessis brought up Strickland's abusive childhood, and the two got into an intense shouting match that ultimately resulted in a brawl two days later at the UFC 296 event.

Later, 'Tarzan' spoke about his childhood trauma and abuse on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast and explained why Du Plessis's statements tipped him over the boiling point. He said:

"There's some things that are off limits. You don’t really talk about a man’s wife, you don’t talk about a man’s kids, and you don’t about a kid being abused. These things are all off limits."

Garry recently reacted to Strickland's comments. 'The Future' commented on an Instagram post by MMA Fighting and sounded off on the UFC middleweight champion for getting sensitive when the tables are turned. He wrote:

"How the tables have turned. You dish it out in the lowest, most vile manner, but can’t take a pinch. You attacked my wife incessantly and obsessively, calling her a pedophile. It’s clear to see your childhood trauma showing... Don’t ever project your pain onto me and my family again."

Colby Covington open to facing Ian Garry in the cage in the future

Colby Covington recently opened up about a potential fight against Ian Garry and stated that he'd be keen to face the Irishman sometime down the line.

As mentioned, Garry recently came under fire from online trolls after it came to light that his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, authored a satirical book centered around guiding females on how to secure relationships with professional athletes. This fed a narrative that she had tricked Garry into marrying her, leading to many fans questioning the authenticity of their marriage.

Covington has been a vocal critic of Garry and his wife. During his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, 'Chaos' accused Anna-Lee of adultery and raised some serious doubts about the nature of their marriage.

Regarding a future matchup, he said:

"He is pretty angry. I think he probably wants to settle the differences in the octagon. Just so happens, I like to fight in the octagon, so if it needs to happen one day, I'd be honored to settle that."

