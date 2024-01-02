Ian Garry sends a message to wife Layla Anna-Lee amid raging 'WAG' controversy

Ian Garry has directed a message toward his wife Layla Anna-Lee amid the wave of criticism they've been facing.

Garry, an undefeated welterweight MMA stalwart from Ireland, tied the knot with UK sports presenter Anna-Lee in February 2022. The couple's first child, a son, was born in October that year.

By late 2023, 'The Future' got embroiled in intense feuds against fellow UFC welterweights like Neil Magny and Geoff Neal, as well as his former training partner Vicente Luque.

Certain sections of the MMA community criticized the 26-year-old Garry, claiming that he'd taken many personal jibes at fighters like Magny, Neal and Luque.

Meanwhile, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland took to social media and made derogatory remarks regarding Ian Garry's wife, Layla Anna-Lee. Strickland, and a few others, also opined that she'd ensnared Garry into marriage and was exploiting him.

They drew attention to Anna-Lee's book, 'How to be a WAG,' and alleged that the book encourages females to entrap famous sportspersons in relationships and exploit them. Moreover, rumors were rife that Anna-Lee's ex-husband, nutritionist Richard Cullen, lives with the couple in their house.

Moreover, according to Strickland, the Irish fighter threatened to sue him over his (Strickland's) remarks about Anna-Lee.

Amidst the barrage of lambasting, the couple has consistently suggested that most claims made against them were replete with misinformation. Garry tweeted that the now-infamous 'How to be a WAG' book was a satirical work, while Anna-Lee clarified that her ex-husband doesn't live with them.

Moreover, Ian Garry has now put forth an Instagram post, wherein he reiterated his love and support for his wife. The post featured photos of the couple alongside a statement that read as follows:

"Im in love with you. This post is just to show the world your smile and how happy we are together no matter what. You are everything to me"

Ian Garry wife book: Layla Anna-Lee defends her satire, points to US audience's inability to detect sarcasm

Taking to her Instagram account, Layla Anna-Lee seemingly underscored that ageism has likely played an enormous role in the atrocious denunciation she and Ian Garry have faced.

The widely revered sports personality explained that her biggest mistake was that she had aged.

Anna-Lee implied that her book, published in 2010 around the time of the FIFA football (soccer) World Cup, was ahead of its time and a satire. The "lighthearted" book was based on her knowledge of football's WAG culture, given her interactions at high-profile social gatherings and knowledge of the business.

The 40-year-old highlighted that MMA fans and other netizens, especially in the United States of America, had failed to comprehend the book's sarcasm. Anna-Lee said:

"Looking at the hate and the majority of the clips and the comments that I'm getting... the biggest thing I've done wrong is age. I've got older, and I have birthdays every year, and that's f**king disgusting coming from a woman. Getting older is not acceptable."