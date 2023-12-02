“I made plenty of stupid decisions” - Neil Magny reacts to recent controversy surrounding Ian Garry and his wife [Exclusive]

Neil Magny has discussed the recent controversies surrounding Ian Garry and the Irish welterweight's wife, UK sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee.

Heading into their UFC 292 matchup in August 2023, Magny jibed at Garry during the fight week's media day. Magny stated that he'd put a beatdown on Garry inside the octagon like a father would beat a son.

The Irishman fired back by indicating that Magny was a child abuser. The 26-year-old emphasized that he'd never beat his child, a son born whom he shares with Anna-Lee. In their fight, Garry defeated Magny via unanimous decision.

While some criticized Magny for his remarks, others argued that Garry wrongfully painted him as a child abuser by taking the words out of context.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Neil Magny has now addressed Ian Garry and Layla Anna-Lee's recent controversies as well as Garry's feuds with him and other welterweights like Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal. Magny implied that while his media day comments were misrepresented, he takes accountability for them.

Neil Magny explained that he is going through personal issues of his own, including a divorce and custody battle against the mother of his children.

Presently, Magny is scheduled to fight Mike Malott at UFC 297 on January 20, 2024. The 36-year-old American believes he'd be a "hypocrite" if he jibes at Garry amid the Irishman's ongoing controversies. Magny explained that he's primarily concerned with the sports aspect and Garry beat him in that.

Furthermore, Neil Magny hopes 'The Future' is able to overcome the controversies, as Garry's son needs both parents to get the best life possible:

"Even though he may be perceived as being a je*k, it'll be a very terrible show of character on my end to kick [Garry] down at this point, especially when there's a child at stake in the middle of all this. Sure, his dad may have said some dumb things or whatever. But I'm no different than Ian Garry. I may be a little less reserved, as far as like, I'm not as outspoken as he is. But I made plenty of stupid decisions that affected the way that my life has played out over the last couple years."

Ian Garry and Layla Anna-Lee face condemnation ahead of UFC 296

Ian Garry's wife Layla Anna-Lee and Garry himself have lately received considerable flak for her 2010 book titled 'How to be a WAG'. The couple's detractors allege that Anna-Lee's book teaches women how to ensnare famous sportspersons into relationships for financial and other gains.

Moreover, Ian Garry's been lambasted for his seemingly unprovoked jabs at Vicente Luque. Presently, Garry is scheduled to fight Luque in a welterweight showdown at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023. Garry's also received criticism for his infamous Geoff Neal mugshot T-shirt, whereby he mocked Neal's 2021 Thanksgiving arrest.

