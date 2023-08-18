Did Neil Magny admit to beating his kids? Here's why Ian Garry is criticizing his UFC 292 opponent

Ian Garry was left gobsmacked after comments Neil Magny made regarding his parenting ahead of their UFC 292 bout.

The welterweight prospect is set to face the veteran Magny after his original opponent, Geoff Neal, withdrew because of injury. Since the new bout was announced, 'The Future' and Magny's rivalry has heated up, with the Irishman now taking aim at the way Magny raises his kids.

Garry is referring to comments 'The Haitian Sensation' made to journalists during UFC 292's media day this week. Whilst speaking to the press, Magny appeared to suggest he's planning on "whoopin" Ian Garry similar to how he does his children. Neil Magny said:

"There's a whoopin' that you give your son now, to kind of teach him life a little bit. Being a father, I've become quite accustomed to that kind of whoopin' now and that's what I'm looking forward to giving on Saturday."

Reacting to the video, Garry stated that "beating your child" shouldn't be bragged about at a press conference. He tweeted:

"Beating your child is not cool to brag about at a press conference."

The 25-year-old also filmed his reaction to Magny's comments, where he picked up his own child and promised he'd never harm them. He said:

"Word for word he just said 'being a father I've got accustomed to giving that a** whoopin'. [Garry then picks up his child] Oh my goodness, I would never whoop your a**. I'll never whoop your a** it's okay."

Ian Garry stirs the pot after claiming "nobody" in Europe will watch UFC 292 main event

Ian Garry believes he's already shouldering the responsibility of bringing in viewers from across Europe to UFC programming.

UFC 292 is set to be main evented by Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley. Despite the bout being one of the most anticipated fights of the year, the 135lb'ers aren't expected to make their walk to the octagon until 5:00AM across Europe.

According to Garry, who sat down with the press at the UFC 292 media day, there won't be many fans staying up or waking up to watch the main event. Instead, 'The Future' insisted that fans will be waking up to watch him instead. Garry said:

"Who in good f*** is waking up at 5 AM in the morning in Europe, or the rest of the world for that matter, to watch Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley? They're waking up for me. I can promise you that. They're waking up for me, they are staying there tuning in for me. Because I'm a superstar in Europe."

Catch Ian Garry's comments here:

