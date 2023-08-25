"That's the dominance we're talking about" - Ian Garry brings up Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Edson Barboza in the wake of 30-24 against Neil Magny

Ian Garry joined Khabib Nurmagomedov on an impressive list as he is riding high after his dominant unanimous decision win over Neil Magny at UFC 292 last weekend.

What made the Irishman's win much more impressive was the judges' scorecards. The win was so dominant that two judges scored the bout 30-26 and one judge even scored it 30-24 in his favor. While speaking to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, he mentioned that 'The Eagle' was the last fighter to be awarded a 30-24 and noted that it was significant for him.

He said:

"Do you know last time there was a 30-24?...I know what it was and I know how long ago it was. It's been seven years since we've seen a 30-24 scorecard and it was Khabib [Nurmagomedov] vs. Edson Barboza. So the last person before me to get that scorecard was Khabib. So that's the dominance we're talking about now." [6:50 - 7:18]

'The Future' also noted that the win was more satisfying than getting a stoppage via knockout or submission. He mentioned that the win, which was similar to Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Barboza, showcased his evolution as a fighter:

"I believe that that performance was so dominant, so clinical, so smart and intelligent. I took that fight on ten-days notice...I put on a clinic against the guy who's the most wins in the division and showed them just how good I am. I made him look like he's never fought before." [7:32 - 8:02]

It will be interesting to see whether Ian Garry will follow in Khabib Nurmagomedov's footsteps and win a UFC championship with an undefeated MMA record.

When did Khabib Nurmagomedov retire from MMA?

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA following his second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020.

It ended up being 'The Eagle's third consecutive and final lightweight title defense as he retired with an undefeated 29-0 MMA record. Despite a number of attempts by UFC president Dana White to entice him into returning to the octagon, the Hall of Famer has honored the promise he made to his mother that he wouldn't fight anymore.

Retirement announcement at UFC 254 [@ufc - Twitter]