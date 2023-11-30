What is the story behind Ian Garry selling Geoff Neal mugshot T-shirts? Exploring the American's legal encounter

Rising welterweight star Ian Garry has been at odds with several fellow UFC fighters as he heads into his much-awaited matchup against Vicente Luque at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023.

Over the past few months, Garry has been feuding with Geoff Neal, whom he was booked to fight at UFC 292 in August 2023. In July 2023, the Irishman jibed at Neal by wearing a T-shirt with the American fighter's mugshot imprinted on it.

It featured a caption of Garry's moniker, 'The Future', written under Neal's mugshot. Additionally, the Geoff Neal T-shirt was put up for sale on Garry's Instagram shop.

Expand Tweet

It was subsequently reported that Geoff Neal's mugshot used by Ian Garry in the T-shirt was from the former's 2021 Thanksgiving arrest. Following the incident on Thanksgiving, MMA Junkie procured a document from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. The document suggested that at around 3:47 am on November 25, 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Neal.

Apparently, the arrest in the early hours of Thanksgiving day transpired on the basis of two misdemeanor charges -- that of driving under the influence (DUI) and the unlawful possession of a weapon. 'Handz of Steel' was placed in the Collin County Jail in McKinney, Texas.

The bond amount for his release was set at $1,000 for each offense. The UFC fighter was released at 8:08 pm. Speaking to ESPN, his lawyer revealed that Neal volunteered for a blood test, and if cleared, the DUI and weapon possession charges against him would be dropped.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, as per MMA Fighting, Neal was charged with a class B misdemeanor DUI, suggesting he'd registered a blood alcohol level (BAL) of under 0.15. A class B misdemeanor corresponds with a possible 180-day jail sentence and fines.

Furthermore, the unlawful possession of a weapon charge implies that a firearm was carried on/about an individual's body. That was a class A misdemeanor, which could lead to a maximum jail sentence of up to one year, up to a $4,000 fine, or both jail time as well as a fine.

UFC welterweight Geoff Neal's response to the Ian Garry T-shirt jibe

The Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal fight at UFC 292 fell apart because Neal withdrew from that matchup owing to health issues. Garry faced replacement fighter Neil Magny instead and won the showdown via unanimous decision. In the ensuing months, Neal addressed the mugshot on the T-shirt fiasco himself.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda in October, 'Handz of Steel' opined that Ian Garry has been behaving as though he's beaten him simply because of the T-shirt jibe.

Neal indicated that he'd be willing to step in on short notice and fight Ian Garry at UFC 296 if Vicente Luque withdraws from their matchup. The 33-year-old implied that he still wants to fight Garry and that their grudge match will eventually materialize.

Check out Neal's comments below (0:37):