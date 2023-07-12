Ian Garry begins selling Geoff Neal "mugshot" t-shirts as beef between two welterweights reaches new heights 

Ian Garry and Geoff Neal will face each other in the octagon at UFC 292 on August 19th, and it appears there is no love lost heading into the contest. Earlier this week, Garry shared a picture on his Instagram, and he was seen wearing a t-shirt that had a mugshot of none other than Geoff Neal on it.

Since then, Ian Garry has further escalated the tension between the two. If simply wearing the t-shirt wasn't enough, Garry took things a step further, and has begun selling the Geoff Neal mugshot t-shirt on his Instagram shop.

Spinnin Backfist, the MMA division of Barstool Sports, found out about the t-shirt being sold, and posted it to their Twitter with the caption:

"Ian Garry is selling the Geoff Neal mugshot T-Shirt on his IG shop lol"

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Ian Garry is selling the Geoff Neal mugshot T-Shirt on his IG shop lol Ian Garry is selling the Geoff Neal mugshot T-Shirt on his IG shop lol https://t.co/Df77MikbEw

The t-shirt has the caption 'THE FUTURE,' which is Ian Garry's moniker, alongside a picture of Neal's mugshot.

The mugshot is from an incident involving Geoff Neal, as he was arrested on Thanksgiving of 2021. Neal eventually faced a DUI misdemeanor and a weapons charge.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Geoff Neal faces misdemeanor DUI, gun charge after Thanksgiving day arrest mmafighting.com/2021/12/2/2281… Geoff Neal faces misdemeanor DUI, gun charge after Thanksgiving day arrest mmafighting.com/2021/12/2/2281… https://t.co/afKIe0Hzh3

Neal has even commented on the incident and declared it a 'one night thing.' He was, in fact, in the middle of a fight camp leading up to his UFC 269 bout with Santiago Ponzinibbio when he was apprehended and arrested.

Ian Garry to face Geoff Neal at UFC 292

It was announced earlier that Ian Garry's next opponent on his rise to the top would be Geoff Neal. So far, Garry has looked impressive and is currently 12-0.

Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry

UFC 292 | Boston MA | August 19 | 170 lbs



via IAN GARRY HUGE FIGHT IN BOSTONGeoff Neal vs Ian GarryUFC 292 | Boston MA | August 19 | 170 lbsvia @RTEsport IAN GARRY HUGE FIGHT IN BOSTONGeoff Neal vs Ian Garry UFC 292 | Boston MA | August 19 | 170 lbs via @RTEsport https://t.co/3ZXK3Yc6F8

He faces his biggest test to date in the form of Geoff Neal, who is coming off a loss in a competitive fight against the highly touted Shavkat Rakhmonov.

With a win, the Irishman will catapult himself to the top of the 170 lb division. He most recently finished Daniel Rodriguez in May, and is looking to stay active, with his next bout being scheduled for August 19th.

Given the fact that a new generation of fighters like Garry and Rakhmonov are making names for themselves at welterweight, it's definitely a division to keep an eye on.

