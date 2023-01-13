Rising kickboxing star Chingiz Allazov is readying for his world title fight at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. He believes the featherweight division has the most talent in all of kickboxing.

'Chinga' is scheduled to challenge ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 6. The Belarusian striker is fresh off a victory over Sitthichai in the Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final.

The 29-year-old recently spoke with the promotion regarding the state of ONE's featherweight kickboxing division. Chingiz Allazov said:

"For many people, Chingiz is number two. I have many rankings now. Superbon, first me, him second after. The top 10 rankings have five fighters in my division. First Superbon, me next, Sitthichai number five. [Marat] Grigorian is at number seven and [Giorgio] Petrosyan number 10."

Allazov continued, adding:

"It's the number one category of fighters in the world. All the people and fans know who Chingiz is, who Superbon is, who Sitthichai is, Grigorian, and other fighters but now I will wait for the fight with Superbon. After Superbon, we can plan that, but now I want to focus on this fight."

Chingiz Allazov says featherweight kickboxing title fight with Superbon is the "number one" fight in the sport

Considering Allazov's belief that the featherweight kickboxing division is the most talented in the world, it's natural that he'd believe the upcoming title bout is the top match in the sport.

He relayed to ONE:

"In kickboxing, maybe it is the number one fight in the world now, really. A lot of people have been waiting for this fight. I stayed in Thailand and people say, 'Oh this is a really amazing fight, Chingiz.' This Superbon fight. I waited for this day, it's been a long time preparing for this fight, like I said before."

'Chinga' has showcased world-class hands since signing with ONE in 2021, scoring first-round knockouts over Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 to watch Chingiz Allazov challenge Superbon for the featherweight kickboxing crown, live from Bangkok.

Check out Chingiz Allazov's war with Sitthichai in the Grand Prix Final below:

