Free full fight: Chingiz Allazov punches world title ticket with Grand Prix victory over legendary Sitthichai

Chingiz Allazov was able to earn the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Championship when he defeated the legendary Thailand-born fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The Azerbaijan-Belarusian fighter earned two consecutive first-round knockouts, over Jo Nattawut and Samy Sana to earn a place in the finals against Sitthichai. The Thai fighter was the toughest test of Allazov's career as he has held world titles in GLORY Kickboxing, Lumpinee Stadium, Kunlun, and many others.

ONE Championship shared this World Grand Prix Final bout on their YouTube page:

"Before ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov takes on divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 2, relive 'Chinga's' show-stopping performance against the legendary Sitthichai at ONE X in March 2022!"

It was an impressive bout, with 'Chinga' continuously walking down his Thai opponent and landing heavy punches. Skilled fighters have struggled to find openings when fighting Sitthichai. However, Allazov impressed combat sports fans with better power and timing.

He won this fight via Unanimous Decision to capture the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Title.

The Azerbaijan-Belarusian kickboxer has earned his rightful place as a top contender in the stacked featherweight kickboxing weight class. He will next face the divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn with the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship on the line.

Fans are excited about this match which is booked for ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship 39 SECONDS ⏱ is all it took for Chingiz Allazovto take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #ONEFirstStrike 39 SECONDS ⏱ is all it took for Chingiz Allazov 🇦🇿🇧🇾 to take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/ldBpNxUMja

Chingiz Allazov talks about Sitthichai win

'Chinga' Chingiz Allazov values his victory over Sitthichai quite highly. He even went so far as to say that defeating Sitthichai is a higher-quality win than defeating Superbon.

After his tournament final victory, he spoke with Sportskeeda MMA where he explained:

"This fight with Sitthichai is my career fight. Sitthichai several times won in [the] GLORY [Kickboxing] promotion... He's the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world in kickboxing. He fought and [defeated] Marat Grigorian, he's beaten Superbon, and others, many fighters."

The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn spoke in his post-fight interview after his recent World Title defense that neither power nor Allazov could stop him. He said:

"I am so proud of myself. I tell the world I am the real number one. Power cannot beat me right now ... "[Allazov] is my friend... I will beat him."

Overtime Heroics MMA @OTHeroicsMMA A closer look at Superbon’s devastating knockout over Petrosyan🤯



A closer look at Superbon’s devastating knockout over Petrosyan🤯 https://t.co/JOIMfNYQet

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat