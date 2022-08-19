Relive Superbon Singha Mawynn’s epic headkick ‘KO of the Year’ of legendary Giorgio Petrosyan

The unstoppable force that is Superbon Singha Mawynn has been domineering in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division. The Thai fighter captured the ONE kickboxing throne when he shocked the world by knocking out kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan.

ONE Championship recently shared this fight on YouTube for fans to enjoy the moment the combat sports world changed. The caption read:

"ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has been a dominant force since he stepped onto the global stage in 2020. Relive the Thai sensation's best moments in ONE so far, featuring his stunning knockout of Italian legend Giorgio Petrosyan and his remarkable display against pound-for-pound great Marat Grigorian!"

Watch the clip below:

This head kick earned Superbon the 2021 ONE Super Series Knockout Of The Year. Petrosyan had not lost in nearly a decade and has long been considered one of the greatest kickboxers to ever live. ONE Championship commentator Michael Schiavello has even compared 'The Doctor' to Leonardo Da Vinci, Michael Jordan, and Ferrari.

The 32-year-old Thai fighter put a stop to all this talk with a head kick. Superbon also defeated GLORY Kickboxing World Champions Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. His next test will be later this year when he faces ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov.

Allazov looking to take Superbon Singha Mawynn's crown

After consecutive victories over Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai, Allazov was crowned the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion. He will now face a former teammate, the featherweight division king Superbon.

The two are scheduled for their kickboxing fight at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. Combat sports fans have been begging for this fight ever since both men were victorious at ONE X in March.

Earlier this year, Superbon Singha Mawynn discussed facing Chingiz Allazov on Calf Kick Sports. The Thai-born fighter stated how much he wants to be back in the ONE circle:

"We've started training for him... I want to fight again really, really quick. I'm happy every time I jump in the ring. I'm so happy in the ring ... He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me... Everyone knows me... We do our best... We do what we're good at... The fight is going to be fun."

Watch Superbon's interview below:

The king of kickboxing will return on September 30 to defend his crown against the number one contender Allazov.

