Who should Superbon Singha Mawynn fight next? Three possible opponents for the Thai superstar

Superbon Singha Mawynn’s reign with the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title has been nothing but spectacular.

He started his rule atop the division in what could be the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan. Superbon was already a top name in the sport even before he faced the Italian icon, but it was his knockout win in their October 2021 showdown that cemented him in the pantheon of martial arts.

Superbon Singha Mawynn landed a brutal roundhouse kick that slept Petrosyan, considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

After that career-defining win, the Thai superstar defended his title against the dangerous Marat Grigorian at ONE X, ONE Championship’s landmark 10-year show in March.

Showing ultimate composure, Superbon weathered Grigorian’s offense while dictating the flow of the match to whatever tempo he desired. The win pushed the champion to a 3-0 record in ONE Championship and it also gave him possession of the organization’s new belt design.

At 31 years old, Superbon’s legacy is still growing and several fighters would absolutely relish taking a shot at the man who felled the consensus GOAT. Here are three potential opponents for the striking superstar in his quest to become one of the sport’s all-time greats.

#3. Petchmorakot Petchyindee

What’s better than being a world champion? Being a double world champion.

Superbon has been adamant that he wants to become a double champion in ONE Championship and the next belt he wants to win is the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

That title, however, is in the possession of another Thai superstar. Petchmorakot Petchyindee has reigned atop the division since February 2020 when he defeated Pongsiri PK.Saenchai.

A match between Superbon, who’s the No.2 contender in the featherweight Muay Thai division, and Petchmorakot for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship is sure to create tremors in the organization.

Both Superbon Singha Mawynn and Petchmorakot are at the peak of their respective careers and a match between the two will surely be one of the greatest bouts in ONE Championship history.

Although Superbon’s been fighting in kickboxing under ONE Championship, his fighting roots stem from the ‘Art of the Eight Limbs’. His father owned a Muay Thai in the Phatthalung province and he started training in the sport as early as the age of five.

#2. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai

This potential matchup relies greatly on an outcome. Yet that doesn’t diminish Tawanchai PK.Saenchai’s name whatsoever.

Tawanchai is the No.1 contender to Petchmorakot for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title. Theoretically, he has to first beat the longtime champion before a match against Superbon Singha Mawynn could take place.

Since Tawanchai’s unranked in the featherweight kickboxing division, the most plausible way he and Superbon could face each other inside the circle is if both of them are champions.

Superbon can gun for the Muay Thai strap or Tawanchai can challenge for the kickboxing gold. Either way, a showdown between the two is still an epic clash of striking savants.

Tawanchai, who’s only 23 years old, is seen as one of the fastest rising stars, boasting an incredible 126-31-2 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

#1. Giorgio Petrosyan

There’s no doubt that Giorgio Petrosyan wants to avenge his loss to Superbon Singha Mawynn and, in the process, become the new ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Petrosyan won practically everything there is to be won in Muay Thai and kickboxing. The 36-year-old is a multi-time champion, having held titles in Glory, K-1, and World Muay Thai Council, as well as several other organizations.

The Italian superstar is also the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion. The ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, however, eluded him after he lost to Superbon.

A rematch between Petrosyan and Superbon Singha Mawynn isn’t unlikely since the striking icon is the No.3 contender in the featherweight kickboxing division.

