Fans react to Superbon’s insane training video montage on beaches of Thailand

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn continues to inspire his followers. The kickboxing star recently shared a highlight training video of him on a beach in Thailand getting ready for his next showdown.

On Instagram, the Thai-born kickboxing king shared this video:

"Kick my ass and pull me up and kick my ass again 👉🏽 [Trainer Gae]."

The video starts off with the Thai-born fighter arriving at the beach to where Trainer Gae is. The two striking experts trade a few kicks back and forth followed by some pad-hitting in the gym.

Trainer Gae has been alongside Superbon for most of his career and has also worked with fighters such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak. The coach was a Muay Thai fighter, then a Buddhist Monk, and now an expert trainer.

The video inspired many fans who expressed their excitement in the comments section. ONE Championship fan Lim Khian Tiong Vincent said:

"Great video!! That’s those old school Martial Arts movie vibe!!"

Artist and Combat sports fan Rob Chislett commented:

"Makes me want to go back to Thailand and train."

Muay Thai competitor Clinton Jurgens added:

"Awesome video. [Trainer Gae] you need to be the villain in a Bond movie."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! SuperbonSLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/rQzZqEswSx

[Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship] Instagram Comments

Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE on Prime Video 2

The impressive skills of the kickboxing featherweight king Superbon Singha Mawynn will be on full display at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. At this fight event, he will look to defend his throne against former training partner 'Chinga' Chingiz Allazov.

The Azerbaijan-Belarusian fighter recently won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix and will look to take the division crown from the Thai-born champion.

Allazov is impressed with the world-class skills of his Thai opponent but will still look to defeat him on September 30. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Azerbaijan-Belarusian kickboxer said:

“I have been waiting for this fight. I think Superbon is a good fighter, he has a good style. He is really a clever fighter and has good timing. I like this fight, and my team and I are only focused on this. I will have a surprise for him when we meet.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew