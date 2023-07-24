Chingiz Allazov not opening the lid on game plan versus Marat Grigorian

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov is confident of victory heading his highly anticipated showdown with no.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 next week.

The 29-year-old Azerbaijani-Belarusian striking savant is planning a host of ways to deliver a beatdown on Grigorian and ultimately finish the Armenian veteran inside the distance. But that’s as far as he’s willing to give, as far as describing his game plan.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Allazov says he will no doubt defeat Grigorian and retain his ONE gold. But fans will have to wait for the fight to see how he’s going to do it.

‘Chinga’ said:

“I have many plans – to work my speed, move, and go forward and backward. We have a game plan for this fight, you will see in the fight.”

Fans can expect an epic war of attrition when Allazov locks horns with Grigorian in the main event of a stacked card.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

