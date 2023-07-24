Chingiz Allazov reflects on his rise up the kickboxing realm alongside Marat Grigorian

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov is at the top of the stack right now, having taken out many of his division’s best fighters. But he wasn’t always holding the coveted golden belt, nor was he considered the man to beat.

In fact, Allazov remembers a time when he and his upcoming opponent, Marat Grigorian, were both young, up-and-coming fighters just trying to make a name for themselves.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Allazov recalled a time he and Grigorian tried their absolute best to move up in a very competitive sport.

The 29-year-old ‘Chinga’ said:

“After that, me and Marat moved up in the sport. We won tournaments. We won all the events. We won all the fights. I became number one in ONE Championship, the top fighter in my category, and my weight class is the best in the world.”

Fast forward to the present day, and Allazov is the absolute cream of the crop of ONE Championship featherweight kickboxers, and he will get the chance to prove it once again when he steps back into the ring for his next fight.

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov is ready to put his gold on the line against No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.