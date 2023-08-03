Chingiz Allazov says he has changed his style since losing to Marat Grigorian 10 years ago

If Marat Grigorian thinks Chingiz Allazov is the same fighter he beat 10 years ago, then he’ll be in for a rude awakening.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion made this clear ahead of his trilogy match with the second-ranked contender in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Allazov acknowledged that both he and Grigorian evolved into more lethal fighters since their last encounter way back in 2013.

However, ‘Chinga’ believes he grew more during that time span, and he plans to prove it by defending his 26 pounds of gold with a resounding victory:

“Yeah, 10 years ago I fight with Marat. I changed all my style, he [also] changed. This state he has more power and speed but I changed many many [things] in my life.”

Catch Chingiz Allazov’s full SCMP MMA interview here:

Before joining the Singapore-based promotion’s stacked 155-pound kickboxing ranks, both Allazov and Grigorian were already quite familiar with one another.

Their paths first crossed in Milan, Italy, in April 2013, where Allazov suffered a cut due to an inadvertent illegal elbow, prompting a no-contest verdict. The striking savants figured in a rematch eight months later, where Marat Grigorian grinded out a convincing unanimous victory after three rounds.

With that said, this trilogy has been 10 years in the making, and Allazov can’t wait to finally get his shot at redemption against his tormentor.

The stakes are certainly much higher this time around, as Allazov wants to usher in his reign with a successful first world title defense.

Don’t miss this all-out striking war at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video on August 4 inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The entire event will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.