Chingiz Allazov thinks ‘easy’ Sitthichai fight nothing to ‘dangerous’ Marat Grigorian 

Chingiz Allazov thinks Sittichai Sitsongpeenong doesn’t belong in the same league as Marat Grigorian after the Azerbaijan-Belarus representative traded leather in a trilogy tie with his old foe in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13.

The Thai was the only athlete apart from Grigorian and Enriko Kehl to take the 29-year-old Gridin Gym representative past the second round. As such, there were going to be questions about who he thinks is the better of the two.

Responding to that debate following his unanimous decision win over the Hemmers Gym upstart, ‘Chinga’ had this to say to ONE Championship:

“Marat, for me, is the number one strong[est] fighter. The Sitthichai fight was easy for me, but I have respect for all Thai people. I have respect to Thai style, but Marat Grigorian is a dangerous fighter.”

Having blasted past Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the highly-coveted featherweight kickboxing crown at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year, many favored the bearded king of the division to leave the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with another jaw-dropping stunner.

However, Chingiz Allazov couldn’t find a way to shut down the No.2-ranked contender, who constantly came at him until the final bell. That does not mean he had a bad performance, though.

The divisional king dominated his rival across the 15-minute bout, using his footwork to dictate the pace, counter, and defend against Grigorian. With the win, he stretched his run of victories under the ONE Championship banner to 5-0.

As for Grigorian, he returns to the drawing board, hoping to put up a better show when he returns next.

The main event of ONE Fight Night 13 featuring Chingiz Allazov and the entire card is available to North American fans via replay on Amazon Prime Video.