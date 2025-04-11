Chingiz Allazov weighs in on inevitable world title unification battle between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri

Everybody knew it the moment Tawanchai hit the canvas - a Superbon vs. Masaaki Noiri unification bout is now just a matter of when not if.

After Noiri's statement knockout win at ONE 172 in Japan, the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has been the talk of the division. But if you ask former divisional king Chingiz Allazov who's more likely to take it when the belts are finally unified, he's leaning towards Superbon.

Speaking in a BTS feature of ONE Fight Night 30, Allazov said:

"I like Noiri, but maybe Superbon’s work is very clever in their fight and he’s very focused. I think Superbon will be better than Noiri. I’m saying this. But this is a sport."

Check out the behind-the-scenes coverage of ONE Fight Night 30 below:

“I’m preparing myself already” - Superbon says he’s back in the lab for inevitable world title unification bout with Masaaki Noiri

There's no need to wait around for the official call - for Superbon since the match is practically guaranteed, he's already training like it's on. It's not just light pad work, camp has officially started for Superbon as early as now:

"I'm not really sure because I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship. But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already. Because preparing is better than not, so I have started training.”

Masaaki Noiri's early ONE Championship run may have been rocky, marked by back-to-back losses that stalled the momentum he had before signing with ONE. But he's flipped the script since then, stringing together two massive wins. He's felt the sting of falling short on the global stage, and he's coming into the unification bout with the desperation of a man who has tasted defeat and never wants to taste it again.

With that kind of opponent standing across him, it's only wise for Superbon to be wary.

