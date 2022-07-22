Watch: Chris Curtis goes berserk after street fighter claims he can knock him out, Sean Strickland steps in to mediate

Chris Curtis had the unpleasant experience of going up against an aspiring fighter who saw loftier dreams than what his skillset could back. A sport that inspires incredible confidence, mixed martial arts allows its artists to push their own boundaries. However, it can quickly get ugly if overconfidence is not reigned in.

In a video posted on Twitter, middleweight fighter Chris Curtis is seen sparring with an exhausted opponent. Curtis methodically chooses his strikes, takes him down and dominates the other fighter with relative ease.

Curtis' training partner, Sean Strickland, revealed the identity of the unknown fighter:

"He hit the coach, he said he had like 200 street fights. And like he's like f**king a lot of guys up."

Quite ironically, the camera pans to Curtis belting a devastating stomach kick at the street fighter. The fighter claimed he was unbeaten in 200-odd fights and believed he had what it took to get into the octagon with a UFC professional.

Watch Sean Strickland find his dose of humor in the entire incident:

Interestingly, that is not where it ended for the unknown fighter. After being toyed with, he exited the octagon and extended his tally of claims, saying he could have knocked out 'Action-Man'. Understandably, Curtis was having none of it.

A visibly triggered Curtis followed the man out and challenged him to enter the octagon again:

"Put your fucking glove on or leave. Bro, put your glove on or leave. I was toying with you, I could have fucking ripped you in half. You know why I went first, bro? Because everyone else here would have fucked your life up. If you can sleep me, sleep me. Prove it right now. I will fucking change your life forever."

Strickland then stepped in to intervene and separate his teammate from inflicting further damage. For his own sake, the fighter did not don the gloves again and duly left.

Watch the complete video posted on Twitter here:

Flu Flammin Guram @FluFlammerMMA 🤷🏻‍♂️ #UFCLondon Here’s a clip of Chris Curtis destroying some delusional street fighter who says he’s 200-0 and said could’ve KOd a Chris after sparring him🤷🏻‍♂️ Here’s a clip of Chris Curtis destroying some delusional street fighter who says he’s 200-0 and said could’ve KOd a Chris after sparring him 😂🤷🏻‍♂️👌 #UFCLondon https://t.co/WUelbcQ5rT

Chris Curtis looks ready for Jack Hermansson

Beyond beating down a lesson into cocky upstarts, Chris Curtis is also looking to extend his winning streak where it really matters. His current three-fight UFC win streak is on the line against No.8-ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson at the upcoming UFC London.

In what could be his 30th professional win, Curtis will want to make a statement in the most significant fight of his UFC career. Although he can no longer look forward to the support of Darren Till in his corner, his reliable teammate Sean Strickland has once again stepped in to cheer him on.

Just before he returns to the octagon for the second time within the span of a month, Curtis imparted a valuable lesson to all fight fans watching from their couches. The perceived level of these professional fighters is far beyond our comprehension and it is best to just let them do their thing.

Come the weekend, he will look to show the world whether he himself belongs with the elites of the middleweight division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far