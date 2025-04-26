Chris Eubank Jr. accuses Conor Benn’s team of foul play during weigh-ins after missing the 160-pound limit

Chris Eubank Jr. missed the 160-pound middleweight limit ahead of his clash against Conor Benn on April 26. Having never missed weight in his career before, 'NextGen' hit the scales at 160.2 pounds before returning to the scales at 160.05 pounds in his second attempt to meet the required weight.

Eubank Jr. has now come out and accused Conor Benn's team, including his promoter Eddie Hearn, of employing underhanded tactics that contributed to him missing weight.

The 35-year-old was interviewed by BBC Sport several hours after his official weigh-in, where he said:

"It stings that I was 0.05 pounds away from the limit. Now I'm going to be having to pay $500,000 to somebody. But these are the people you're dealing with. They closed the scales off early, and now Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and Conor Benn are trying to take a large sum of money off of me for being 0.05 pounds over. I asked to go and urinate, they said no. These are all tactics people use to try and get under your skin, to try and derail you from the task at hand, which is to go out there and win."

Check out Chris Eubank Jr.'s comments below:

Eddie Hearn claims Chris Eubank Jr. would have made weight if he worked with him

Chris Eubank Jr.'s promoter is currently Ben Shalom. But according to rival promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Conor Benn, the IBO middleweight champion would have made the 160-pound limit if he was signed to Hearn's promotional stable.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman believes that the majority of the blame for Eubank Jr.'s missing weight falls at the feet of Shalom and the rest of the pugilist's team.

Hearn's comments came during a recent interview with Seconds Out, where he said:

"I don't feel like the people [Eubank Jr.] had around him at the time were actually telling him to do the right things. I don't want to sound like an arrogant p**ck, which I probably do quite a lot, I could have got him to make weight. From the moment he turned up, I could've got him to make weight. Very easily. But they f**ked around and they wasted time and then they left it too late. Then they took half-an-ounce off, it was pretty easy to do."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments on Chris Eubank Jr. missing weight below (3:00):

