Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight card takes place this Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The Fatal Fury card offers several exciting matchups, including a bout between Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke in the cruiserweight division to kick things off.

Afterward, former WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billim-Smith will lock horns with Brandon Glanton in another cruiserweight bout. That is followed by a middleweight clash between Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna.

Moving on to the co-main event, Anthony Yarde is set to face Lyndon Arthur in a high-profile trilogy bout at light heavyweight. The event will be capped off with a middleweight grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn in the main event.

It must be noted that there is no title on the line in the main event. The matchup is fueled by animosity and both fighters will be looking to settle the rivalry started decades ago by their fathers in the nineties. The two were originally set to lock horns at London's O2 Arena in 2022, but the bout was scrapped because Benn tested positive for a banned substance in a drug test.

Things got heated recently when Eubank slapped Benn on the face with an egg during the pre-fight presser, and a physical altercation broke out.

Check out the entire fight card below:

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight card. [Image courtesy: @boxxer.com]

What time is the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn card?

Fans in America can tune in to watch the Eubank Jr. vs. Benn event at 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM PT (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, fans based in the United Kingdom can watch the fights at 5:00 PM BST (British Summer Time).

Overseas viewers can find the fight schedule in their relevant time zones in the table below:

Country Time U.S.A. 12:00 PM E.T. / 9:00 AM P.T. (April 20) U.K. 5:00 PM B.S.T. (April 20) U.A.E. 8:00 PM G.S.T. (April 20) India 9:30 PM I.S.T. (April 20) Brazil 1:00 PM B.R.T. (April 20) Australia 3:00 AM A.E.D.T. (April 21)

How to watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn?

Local fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the fights live on Sky Sports Box Office, as well as on DAZN. Fans in the United States and other parts of the world will be able to stream the fights on DAZN exclusively.

Event venue

The event takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England and will be co-promoted by Boxxer and Matchroom Boxing. The football stadium will accommodate over 62,000 fans, ensuring an electric atmosphere.

Full event card

The current Eubank Jr. vs. Benn card can be seen in its entirety below:

Middleweight: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

Light heavyweight: Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur

Middleweight: Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna

Cruiserweight: Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton

British cruiserweight title: Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke

