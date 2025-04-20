Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn main card features one of boxing's most anticipated fights, set for April 26. However, before the main event, four other bouts take place, with Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton being among them.

Ad

The two men, who have identical 20-2 records, will lock horns in a cruiserweight matchup set for 10 rounds. Then, in a division below, Anthony Yarde, who is 26-3, takes on Lyndon Arthur, who is 24-2, in a light heavyweight clash, also scheduled for 10 rounds.

Ad

Trending

Afterward, ex-KSI trainer Viddal Riley puts his 12-0 unbeaten record on the line in a bid to dethrone the 10-1 Cheavon Clarke, who is the current British cruiserweight champion. The pair compete over 12 rounds. In a much lighter weight class, Liam Smith will make his return from a near-two-year sabbatical.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The former WBO super welterweight champion, whose current record is 33-4-1, faces young, undefeated, 19-0 Irish sensation, Aaron McKenna, in a middleweight matchup. Finally, there's the main event, which pits Eubank Jr. and Benn in a repeat of their fathers' historic clash.

Ad

The two men meet at middleweight, and while no title is on the line, pride certainly is. The buildup to their bout has been defined by trash talk, theatrics, and near-brawls. Neither man will want to lose to the other. Eubank Jr., at the very least, has no pressure of being undefeated, having a record of 34-3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The same cannot be said for Benn, who is 23-0 and eager to prove himself after his 2024 campaign was derailed by an anti-doping scandal.

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight schedule

The main card of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn, which will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers. Local U.K. fans, though, can tune in at 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

Ad

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn main event ringwalks

Both Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T. / 10:30 PM B.S.T.

The scheduled main card

Despite the absence of a world championship on any of the fights, the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn card remains one of the most captivating in recent boxing history.

Ad

The full main card fights can be seen below:

Middleweight: Chris Eubank Jr. (34-3) vs. Conor Benn (23-0)

Middleweight: Liam Smith (33-4-1) vs. Aaron McKenna (19-0)

British cruiserweight title: Viddal Riley (12-0) vs. Cheavon Clarke (c) (10-1)

Light heavyweight: Anthony Yarde (26-3) vs. Lyndon Arthur (24-2)

Cruiserweight: Chris Billam-Smith (20-2) vs. Brandon Glanton (20-2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.