"Two of the scummiest characters" - Chris Eubank Jr. makes his feelings known about the infamous egg slap, calls Conor Benn a "drug cheat"

Chris Eubank Jr. recently came clean about the infamous egg-slap for his upcoming rival, Conor Benn. Eubank Jr. also fired a scathing diss at his rival apart from expressing his thoughts about the incident.

Ad

Eubank Jr. is scheduled to lock horns with Benn on 26 April in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The recently concluded pre-fight press conference, which featured a severely chaotic incident as 'Next Gen' slammed his rival's face with an egg during the face-off.

The Eubank Jr. vs. Benn fight was originally scheduled for October 2022. However, Benn failed two pre-fight drug tests, leading to his banishment from performing in the UK till November 2024.

Ad

Trending

A subsequent report from the WBC labeled Benn's violation as an unintentional one caused by "egg contamination". However, a large chunk of the boxing community saw Conor's noted father, Nigel Benn's association with the WBC, as the reason behind their weird reasoning for Benn's failed drug tests.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A recent X update from @ringmagazine exhibited Eubank Jr.'s belief in the theory that Nigel Ben was involved in hiding the real reasons for his son's failed drug test in 2022. The 35-year-old bashed the father-son duo and justified egg-slapping his rival, saying.

Ad

"During the whole process in the last two-and-a-half years, I think many lines have been crossed. I’m sitting here on the stage with two of the scummiest characters in boxing [Conor Benn and his father Nigel], in my opinion. A drug cheat [Conor] and a man who did everything in his power to help him get away with it [Nigel]. So, me throwing an egg at somebody who absurdly [claims] that… he failed two drug tests because of contaminated eggs, I think that’s light. I think he deserved the embarrassment of what happened."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chris Eubank Jr. might have a slight mental edge over Conor Benn in their fight

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight is finally on the card once more after a prolonged delay of almost two-and-a-half years. Eubank Jr.'s egg-slap and scathing words might have done enough to get him under his rival's skin. However, there's another factor that might provide him with a mental edge over Benn.

Eubank Jr.'s father, Chris Eubank, and Conor's father, Nigel Benn, also locked horns inside the ring more than three decades before their sons' upcoming encounter. Eubank's ninth-round TKO victory over Nigel Benn in the 1990-based encounter is expected to give him a psychological advantage over his rival. Eubank Jr. might be chasing a similar ninth-round TKOP victory against Conor on 26 April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.