Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Full results

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn were initially supposed to fight in 2022, extending a rivalry started by their fathers, well-respected British boxers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn. The original event was postponed due to Benn failing a drug test.

Fast forward to April 26, and Eubank Jr. vs. Benn headlined a five-fight event inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Take a look at the full results with recaps for every matchup below.

Main event: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn - middleweight

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn delivered one of the best fights of the year, including a twelfth frame worthy of round of the year contendership.

The bad blood between Eubank Jr. and Benn spilled over into a fight worthy of taking place inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Benn came out emotional and attempted to take out Eubank Jr. immediately with potential fight-ending punches.

Eubank Jr. weathered the early storm and started to take over with his experience and size advantage. However, Benn refused to give up and continued delivering heavy bombs, creating instant-classic action.

After 12 Rounds, Eubank Jr. emerged victorious by unanimous decision, while Benn surely earned respect from boxing fans.

Official result: Chris Eubank Jr. def Conor Benn by unanimous decision (116-112 x3)

Co-main event: Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur 3 - WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title

Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur failed to deliver on the intriguing co-main event trilogy scheduled before Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn.

Arthur found similar success to their first fight early on, utilizing his jab to prevent Yarde from exploding forward with his knockout power. The second half of the fight featured Arthur slowing down and allowing Yarde to increasingly push him against the ropes.

Yarde wasn't able to find the knockout pushing, leading to a twelve-round decision that was booed by fans several times.

Yarde ultimately emerged victorious by unanimous decision to settle his three-fight series with Arthur.

Official result: Anthony Yarde def. Lyndon Arthur by unanimous decision (116-112 x2 and 115-113) for the WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title.

Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna - WBA international middleweight title

Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna showcased a passing of the guard in the middleweight division. McKenna came out looking sharp and letting his hands go.

Smith built momentum in the middle rounds and took over at the end of the fight. At 36 years old, Smith's body couldn't keep up with McKenna's speed and volume.

McKenna never slowed down and produced a masterclass performance featuring fluid boxing and championship composure. He dropped Smith with a devastating body shot in Round 12. Smith managed to recover to avoid a stoppage defeat.

In the end, McKenna dominated to capture the WBA international middleweight title, validating his potential to be an Irish boxing superstar.

Official result: Aaron McKenna def. Liam Smith by unanimous decision (119-108, 117-109, and 118-108) for the WBA international middleweight title.

Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke - British cruiserweight title

Tonight wasn't Cheavon Clarke's night. The 34-year-old struggled to find his footing and continued to slip on the controversial canvas. The referee attempted to wipe down the massive logo in the middle of the ring during Round 9, but Clarke was already too far behind.

Viddal Riley's footwork and composed pure boxing game plan prevented Clarke from finding any momentum. Riley stunned Clarke in Round 11 and showcased his confidence to secure a near-one-sided win, even though the scorecards told a different story: a unanimous decision win for the British cruiserweight title.

Official result: Viddal Riley def. Cheavon Clarke by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, and 115-113) for the British cruiserweight title

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton - cruiserweight

Chris Billam-Smith and Brandon Glanton showcased an action-packed twelve-round battle, which didn't feature a feeling-out process. Billam-Smith had the technical advantage, while Glanton utilized his bully-like approach with relentless forward pressure, reckless clinches, and non-stop heavy punches.

Glanton found success in the early rounds and frustrated Billam-Smith with small head clashes in the clinch. Glanton started to slow down slightly in the second half of the fight, allowing Billam-Smith to secure rounds with his sharp fundamental striking.

Glanton delivered a gusty performance but ultimately couldn't land a fight-changing punch. Billam-Smith's more calculated and damaging attacks won him the fight by unanimous decision.

Official result: Chris Billam-Smith def. Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision (116-112 x2 and 116-113)

