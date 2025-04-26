Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur: Live round-by-round updates

The Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight bout between two of the division's most heavy-handed punchers. The matchup is of great importance to Yarde.

Ad

Ahead of his clash with Arthur, he is 26-3, with 24 stoppages to his name. Unfortunately, all three of his losses have come in world title fights, depriving him of the opportunity to be a true world champion. Against Arthur, though, he will find a former IBF light heavyweight champion, who is 24-1, with 16 stoppages.

Both men are aged 33, but Arthur is regarded as the more accomplished boxer due to his world title exploits. However, in an ironic twist, he isn't expected to win. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook list Yarde as a staggering -800 favorite, while Arthur is a +500 underdog.

Ad

Trending

The card is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, and 5:00 B.S.T. for U.K. fans. However, the Yarde vs. Arthur bout is estimated to start at 12:30 PM E.T. / 9:30 AM P.T. / 5:30 PM B.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming light heavyweight clash.

Ad

Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.