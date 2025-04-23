Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn prediction: Picking the winner for the middleweight boxing match

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn predictions are here. They provide strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming middleweight grudge match set for Saturday (April 26). However, there are other noteworthy matchups scheduled.

Liam Smith makes his long-awaited return against undefeated Irish boxer, Aaron McKenna, also at middleweight. He'll be determined to score a win over the young prospect, but who is expected to win?

#1. Middleweight: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

Despite there being no world title up for grabs, Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is one of the most anticipated boxing matches of 2025. Both men have recreated their fathers' rivalry from yesteryear, and their feud has taken on a deeply personal complexion after Eubank Jr. pelted Benn with an egg during a face-off.

Eubank Jr. is the more experienced fighter at 34-3. He has faced much higher-level competition than Benn and is significantly bigger. Where he falters is his defense. Eubank Jr. is very hittable and does not keep his hands up or tuck his chin, as he loves to slip, bob, weave, and counter in the face of punches.

Unfortunately, it doesn't suit him. Furthermore, he hasn't looked as good as he used to as of late. The same, though, can be said for Benn. While he's undefeated at 23-0, Benn has spent most of his career fighting subpar fighters and past-their-prime boxers. He has also looked like a shell of his former self as of late.

Following his suspension due to a doping scandal, Benn returned and has suspiciously lacked the power and explosiveness he previously had, going to decision twice. Moreover, for a longtime welterweight, his jump to middleweight will rob him of his speed.

He'll be too small, and hasn't looked himself. Neither has Eubank Jr., but a choice must be made.

The Prediction: Chris Eubank Jr. via unanimous decision

#2. Middleweight: Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna

Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna co-headline the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn card, and the matchup is little more than a layup for McKenna. Smith, 33-4-1, hasn't fought in two years and absorbed career-altering damage in his last bout against Eubank Jr.

McKenna, by contrast, is young, undefeated at 19-0, and has respectable power. He'll send a rusty Smith into retirement.

The Prediction: Aaron McKenna via TKO

#3. The rest of the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn predictions

Winners in bold.

British cruiserweight title: Viddal Riley (12-0) vs. Cheavon Clarke (c) (10-1)

Light heavyweight: Anthony Yarde (26-3) vs. Lyndon Arthur (24-2)

Cruiserweight: Chris Billam-Smith (20-2) vs. Brandon Glanton (20-2)

