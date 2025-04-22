Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn, one of the most anticipated fights in British boxing, will happen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, April 26. Both men are set to earn a huge amount of money for this massive showdown.

Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn were initially set to clash in October 2022; however, 'The Destroyer' failed two drug tests and was banned from boxing in Britain. After he was cleared recently, his match with Eubank Jr. was booked.

In the buildup of the bout, things have already heated up as Eubank Jr. slapped Benn in the face with an egg.

While the official figures for the most heated rivalry in British boxing history have not been revealed, as per reports, the total purse for the fight is £18 million. Out of which, Eubank Jr. will pocket £10 million as he has negotiated the deal on his side. Meanwhile, Benn will receive £8 million. A 60/40 split is reportedly agreed upon between the two rivals. Blue Guardian will sponsor Eubank Jr. against Benn, which will also be added to his earnings.

Initially, Eubank Jr. would have claimed £7 million if the bout had happened before; however, with time, he is set to earn more. Eubank Jr.'s last reported net worth of £5 million has possibly increased after he earned around £2.4 million for his bouts against Liam Smith. He also bagged £775,000 for his bout against George Groves, and £1 million when he took on Liam Williams.

Where to watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn live on Sky Sports Box Office. Meanwhile, fans in the United States and other parts of the world can watch this fight exclusively on DAZN.

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn undercard starts at 5:20pm BST, with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 9:50pm BST. The first bell for the 12-round middleweight fight: Eubank Jr. vs Benn will be at 10pm BST.

